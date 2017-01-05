BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ciena Corporation were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation by 70.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) traded down 1.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,950 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.19.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ciena Corporation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Ciena Corporation’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post $1.71 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/blackrock-inc-raises-stake-in-ciena-corporation-cien/1141483.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr raised Ciena Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ciena Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena Corporation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

In other Ciena Corporation news, COO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 12,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $295,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network specialist that focuses on providing communications networking solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Converged Packet Optical, Packet Networking, Optical Transport, and Software and Services. Its Converged Packet Optical portfolio includes networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network (OTN) switching and packet switching.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.