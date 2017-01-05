BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,904 Shares of Halyard Health, Inc. (HYH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Halyard Health were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYH. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halyard Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halyard Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Halyard Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 675,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Halyard Health by 704.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Halyard Health by 45.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH) traded down 1.00% on Thursday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,758 shares. Halyard Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.64 million. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halyard Health, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/blackrock-inc-purchases-11904-shares-of-halyard-health-inc-hyh/1141507.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc seeks to advance health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company operates through two segments: Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP) and Medical Devices. Its S&IP business provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare associated infections.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Halyard Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halyard Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.