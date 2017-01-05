BlackRock Inc. Has $3,479,000 Stake in Gamestop Corporation (GME)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gamestop Corporation were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 59.2% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) traded down 3.55% on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 3,037,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Gamestop Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Gamestop Corporation had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company earned $1.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Gamestop Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Gamestop Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Gamestop Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamestop Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.52.

Gamestop Corporation Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

