BlackRock Group LTD Increases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $27,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 407,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 253,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 81,663 shares during the period. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) traded up 1.01% during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. 198,190 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, CEO David R. Emery purchased 68,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd J. Meredith sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $178,458.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, manages, finances and develops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States. It provides property management services for approximately 140 healthcare-related properties, totaling over 9.8 million square feet.

