BlackRock Fund Advisors Increases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,721,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned about 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $127,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 358.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $216,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) opened at 60.65 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.57 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $228,316.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $182,918.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,473.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

