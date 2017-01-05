BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $7,362,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) traded up 1.05% during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,752 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.81. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $154.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post $8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/blackrock-advisors-llc-has-7362000-position-in-jones-lang-lasalle-incorporated-jll/1141349.html.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services firm specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. JLL provides real estate services (RES) through three business segments: the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.