Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackhawk Network Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Blackhawk Network Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 38.75 on Wednesday. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackhawk Network Holdings news, SVP David C. Tate sold 28,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,031,195.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $814,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAWK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 156.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 97,161 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 119.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after buying an additional 1,224,041 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 24.5% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 881,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after buying an additional 173,579 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 61.9% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company offers a range of prepaid gift, telecom and debit cards, in physical and electronic forms, as well as related prepaid products and payment services. The Company’s segments are US Retail, International Retail and Incentives & Rewards.

