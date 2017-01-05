Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Biogen were worth $57,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 115,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Biogen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2,223.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 127,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Biogen by 203.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 55,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 295.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.77 and its 200-day moving average is $292.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.02 and a 1-year high of $333.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post $20.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/biogen-inc-biib-position-raised-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can/1140982.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $346.47 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann set a $367.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $331.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.