Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4,416,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,926,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,321,000 after buying an additional 3,029,476 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,097,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,738,000 after buying an additional 376,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 37,893,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,452,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 23,158,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,808,000 after buying an additional 249,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 10,454.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,623,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,320,000 after buying an additional 20,428,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) traded up 0.66% during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852,435 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company earned $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.54 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

In related news, insider Price Matthew sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $267,738.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

