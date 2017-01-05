Bemis Company’s (BMS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bemis Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America Corporation cut Bemis Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bemis Company from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) opened at 49.81 on Wednesday. Bemis Company has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Bemis Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bemis Company will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward N. Perry sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $77,113.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new stake in Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at $6,832,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bemis Company by 8.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bemis Company during the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bemis Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bemis Company by 711.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 61,370 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bemis Company Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two business segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents food, consumer and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations in the United States. The U.S. Packaging segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for food and personal care product applications, as well as non-food applications.

