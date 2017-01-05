Belden Inc (BDC) Director Judy L. Brown Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Director Judy L. Brown sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) opened at 79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. Belden Inc has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm earned $601.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.66 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post $5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Belden by 11.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 176.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Belden by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 72.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc (Belden) is a signal transmission solutions provider. The Company’s portfolio of signal transmission solutions provides transmission of data, sound and video for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments include Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Connectivity Solutions, Industrial Connectivity Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions and Network Security Solutions.

