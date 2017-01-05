Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,017,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,970,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares in the last quarter. Trutina Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,717,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 51.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after buying an additional 770,881 shares during the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 34.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,197,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,011,000 after buying an additional 2,088,846 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) traded up 5.91% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 26,853,757 shares of the company were exchanged. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.24 billion.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Barrick Gold Corporation had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corporation will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Barrick Gold Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

About Barrick Gold Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

