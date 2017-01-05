Barclays PLC Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for HCP, Inc. (HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HCP. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.58 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 30.44 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $14.25 billion. HCP has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCP will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in HCP by 1.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 75,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in HCP by 16.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the second quarter worth about $208,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in HCP by 9.5% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 43,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HCP by 8.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,604,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,467,000 after buying an additional 1,223,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

