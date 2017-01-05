Barclays PLC Increases Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Price Target to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at 13.48 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 8,378 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $103,300.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,330.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra E. Pierce sold 52,994 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $615,790.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 495,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 99.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 745,402 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,880,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after buying an additional 374,294 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 52.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,747,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after buying an additional 1,636,075 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 549,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 141,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,384,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after buying an additional 2,277,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a diversified regional bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company is engaged in providing commercial, small business, consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, customized insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

