Barclays PLC Increases Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Price Target to $55.00

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BK. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) opened at 48.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business earned $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) news, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $1,253,325.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 191,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $8,256,835.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,357,266.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 25.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 5,546.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

