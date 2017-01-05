Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. raised their price target on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) news, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 191,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $8,256,835.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,176 shares in the company, valued at $43,357,266.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,459,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 1.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 6.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) traded down 1.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,942 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

