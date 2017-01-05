Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,585,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1,881.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $20,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) traded down 1.00% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.59. 61,463 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $87.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business earned $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.54 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.36%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 36,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $2,775,984.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $267,012.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,906.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

