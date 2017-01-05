Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $19,210,000 Position in DeVry Education Group Inc. (DV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DeVry Education Group were worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DeVry Education Group by 65,969.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 551,502 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DeVry Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DeVry Education Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DeVry Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DeVry Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 159,640 shares. DeVry Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 122.87 and a beta of 1.03.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DeVry Education Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business earned $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DeVry Education Group Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. DeVry Education Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. First Analysis upgraded DeVry Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded DeVry Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DeVry Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeVry Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DeVry Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $91,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DeVry Education Group

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

