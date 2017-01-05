Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 177,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 417,481 shares. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

