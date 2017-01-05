Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,412 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (WWD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) traded down 1.41% during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.20. 267,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $71.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business earned $590.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.55 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and service provider of energy controls and optimization solutions. The Company has production and assembly facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia, and promotes its products and services through its worldwide locations. The Company’s is engaged in providing energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and energy markets.

