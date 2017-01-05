Bank of Montreal Can Holds Position in Popular, Inc. (BPOP)

Bank of Montreal Can continued to hold its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,262 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Popular by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 11.5% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded down 0.50% during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 513,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.44. Popular had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Popular’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $217,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,486.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Carrion sold 16,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $631,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

