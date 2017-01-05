Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco SA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.30 target price on shares of Banco Bradesco SA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco SA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) opened at 9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.65. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0056 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco SA’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 175,029,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,984,000 after buying an additional 3,635,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,313,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,749,000 after buying an additional 987,398 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,046,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,565,000 after buying an additional 1,896,514 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 19,655,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,278,000 after buying an additional 956,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 18,478,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,600,000 after buying an additional 1,870,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Bradesco SA (Bradesco) is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. The Company operates and manages its business through two segments: the banking segment, and the insurance, pension plans and capitalization bond segment.

