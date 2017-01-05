Ball Corporation (BLL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,924,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ball Corporation were worth $157,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,856,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,685,000 after buying an additional 1,452,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,345,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,683,000 after buying an additional 885,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,003,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,001,000 after buying an additional 476,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,562,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,814,000 after buying an additional 160,168 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 5,353,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,029,000 after buying an additional 203,839 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) opened at 76.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $82.24.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Ball Corporation had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ball Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ball Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Ball Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Ball Corporation Company Profile

Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. The Company operates in four segments: metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia; metal beverage packaging, Europe; metal food and household products packaging, and aerospace and technologies.

