Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,543,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Avis Budget Group worth $258,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $24,778,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $35,980,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 582.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $784,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) opened at 37.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.19. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm earned $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. MKM Partners set a $47.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 62,615 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 781,959 shares in the company, valued at $31,278,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald L. Nelson sold 150,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis is a rental car supplier and Budget is a rental vehicle supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand, and Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia.

