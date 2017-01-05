Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 228.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 406.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $133,000.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded down 0.60% on Thursday, reaching $103.04. 2,215,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $103.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $255,438.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $262,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,120.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

