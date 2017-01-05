AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) had its price objective cut by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 4,600 ($56.53) to GBX 4,300 ($52.85) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($71.28) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($76.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 4,000 ($49.16) target price on AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,934.02 ($60.64).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4525.50 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 57.25 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,284.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,658.64.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

