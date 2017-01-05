Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (ASCMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Imperial Capital raised Ascent Capital Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) opened at 17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Ascent Capital Group has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s market capitalization is $213.34 million.

In other Ascent Capital Group news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus sold 92,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $1,849,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl E. Vogel sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $107,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $215,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCMA. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 78.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 291.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 719.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Monitronics, LiveWatch and Other Activities. The Company’s subsidiaries include Monitronics International, Inc (Monitronics) and LiveWatch Security, LLC (LiveWatch). Monitronics provides a range of residential security services, including hands-free two-way interactive voice communication with the monitoring center, cellular options, and an interactive service option, which allows the customer to control their security system remotely using a computer or smart phone.

