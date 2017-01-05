Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Insider Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) opened at 52.90 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate. The Company provides insurance, brokerage and risk management services to a range of commercial, industrial, institutional and governmental organizations through its operating segments.

