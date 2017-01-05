Armstrong World Industries’ (AWI) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.92.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) opened at 42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.39. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy W. Templin bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,217.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,816 shares in the company, valued at $178,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.3% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 69.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 134.5% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $223,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a producer of flooring products and ceiling systems for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company operates in four segments: Building Products, which produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber and metal ceiling systems for use in commercial, institutional and residential settings; Resilient Flooring, which designs, manufactures, sources and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial and institutional buildings; Wood Flooring segment, which designs, manufactures, sources and sells hardwood flooring products for use in new residential construction and renovation, with some commercial applications in stores, restaurants and high-end offices, and Unallocated Corporate.

