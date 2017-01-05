Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $18.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) opened at 14.45 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $683.50 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post ($2.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 6,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $149,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 36.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of minimally systemic therapeutic drugs that work in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to treat GI and cardio-renal diseases. The Company operates through research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment.

