ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ARC Document Solutions Inc. is a document solutions company providing business-to-business document management technology and services to the architectural, engineering and construction, or AEC industries. It also provides document management services to companies in non-AEC industries, such as technology, financial services, retail, entertainment, and food and hospitality. The Company provides services that include scanning, imaging, and managing black and white and color documents. ARC Document Solutions Inc., formerly known as American Reprographics Company, is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) opened at 5.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $250.10 million. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ARC Document Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 82.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 128,435 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 127.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 123,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC's offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

