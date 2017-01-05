Aramark (ARMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARMK. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) opened at 34.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.50. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $251,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,056.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric J. Foss bought 87,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $3,021,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,514,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,241,728.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aramark by 64.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,287,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,330,000 after buying an additional 5,229,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Aramark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,006,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,669,000 after buying an additional 1,557,188 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Aramark by 31.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,618,000 after buying an additional 1,508,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 6,166.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after buying an additional 1,272,944 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International) and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

