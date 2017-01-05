Apple Inc. (AAPL) Upgraded by Nomura to Buy

Nomura upgraded shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Apple to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 116.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post $9.00 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $5,036,498.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

