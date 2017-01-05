Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Drexel Hamilton

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Drexel Hamilton in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $107.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 116.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/apple-inc-aapl-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-drexel-hamilton/1140406.html.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $5,036,498.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $3,677,193.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 10.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 140,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Apple by 34.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,887,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $562,855,000 after buying an additional 1,521,440 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Apple by 25.0% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 139,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 21,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 62,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.