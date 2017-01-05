Apple Inc. (AAPL) Raised to “Buy” at Instinet

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Instinet to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 116.02 on Thursday. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $118.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post $9.00 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $5,036,498.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,395,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,681,440,000 after buying an additional 1,408,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 71,122,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,040,371,000 after buying an additional 1,488,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,393,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,470,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 48,083,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,596,772,000 after buying an additional 759,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,337,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,334,048,000 after buying an additional 8,740,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

