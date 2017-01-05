Aon PLC (AON) Given “Buy” Rating at Langen Mcalenn

Langen Mcalenn reissued their buy rating on shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aon PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Aon PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Aon PLC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Aon PLC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aon PLC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 292,838 shares. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $83.83 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Aon PLC had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post $6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Aon PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Aon PLC during the second quarter worth $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aon PLC by 1,102.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its stake in Aon PLC by 6.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aon PLC by 70.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Aon PLC Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

