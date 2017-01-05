Analysts Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Target Price at $89.20

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Verisk Analytics news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 52,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $4,278,582.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $1,577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 539.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.1% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 85.1% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 81.96 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company earned $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.70 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post $3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, government and risk management. The Company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence and economic forecasting, among others.

