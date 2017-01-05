inContact Inc. (NASDAQ:SAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inContact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/analysts-set-incontact-inc-saas-target-price-at-13-40/1140490.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAAS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of inContact by 9.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of inContact by 53.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 424,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of inContact during the second quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of inContact during the second quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of inContact during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

inContact Company Profile

inContact, Inc (inContact) is a provider of cloud contact center software solutions. The Company provides a range of cloud contact center call routing, self-service and agent optimization solutions. The Company operates through two business segments: Software and Network connectivity. inContact’s Software segment includes the services related to the delivery of its cloud contact center software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for inContact Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inContact Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.