Analysts Set inContact Inc. (SAAS) Target Price at $13.40

inContact Inc. (NASDAQ:SAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inContact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAAS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of inContact by 9.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of inContact by 53.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 424,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of inContact during the second quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of inContact during the second quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of inContact during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
inContact Company Profile
inContact, Inc (inContact) is a provider of cloud contact center software solutions. The Company provides a range of cloud contact center call routing, self-service and agent optimization solutions. The Company operates through two business segments: Software and Network connectivity. inContact’s Software segment includes the services related to the delivery of its cloud contact center software solutions.
