Analysts Set FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) PT at $46.50

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research firms have commented on FCB. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of FCB Financial Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) opened at 49.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. FCB Financial Holdings has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $49.05.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business earned $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.24 million. FCB Financial Holdings had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 20,000 shares of FCB Financial Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,648.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 10,000 shares of FCB Financial Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 6.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with one national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through approximately 50 branches in south and central Florida.

