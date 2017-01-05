Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.22. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2016 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company earned $867.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WARNING: "Analysts Offer Predictions for Ventas, Inc.'s FY2016 Earnings (VTR)" was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) traded up 0.89% on Thursday, reaching $63.17. 797,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ventas has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $76.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 33.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Ventas by 120.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

