Analysts Expect Sparton Corporation (SPA) to Post $0.25 EPS

Shares of Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sparton Corporation an industry rank of 158 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities downgraded Sparton Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sparton Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sparton Corporation in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sparton Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Sparton Corporation by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 149,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Sparton Corporation by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 263,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Sparton Corporation during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sparton Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 369,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) traded down 2.89% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 37,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sparton Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The stock’s market cap is $226.98 million.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.62 million. Sparton Corporation had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sparton Corporation will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sparton Corporation Company Profile

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

