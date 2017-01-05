AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company upgraded shares of AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AMTEK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of AMTEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMTEK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on AMTEK from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMTEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.82.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) opened at 49.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. AMTEK has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business earned $945 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.33 million. AMTEK had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMTEK will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. AMTEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMTEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $196,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in AMTEK by 122.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMTEK by 94.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AMTEK during the third quarter worth $119,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in AMTEK by 112.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in AMTEK by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc (AMETEK) is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

