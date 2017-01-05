Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Short Interest Up 69.9% in December

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE:APHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,355 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the November 30th total of 216,167 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE:APHB) opened at 0.5075 on Thursday. Ampliphi Biosciences Corp has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.64 million.

About Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of phage therapeutics. The Company is engaged in identifying, characterizing and developing naturally occurring bacteriophages with its collaboration partners in bacteriophage biology, synthetic biology and manufacturing, to develop second-generation bacteriophage products.

