Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stake Cut by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. TNB Financial increased its position in Amgen by 362.6% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 20,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Amgen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $176.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Vetr raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.11 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

