Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial Services were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,870 shares. Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. Ameriprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. will post $8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Ameriprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG cut Ameriprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut Ameriprise Financial Services to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other Ameriprise Financial Services news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $209,942.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,865.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total value of $513,626.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial Services

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through advisors.

