American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) insider Denise L. Kruger sold 1,250 shares of American States Water Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,512.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) opened at 45.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water Company has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $47.24.

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. American States Water Company had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company earned $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American States Water Company (AWR) Insider Sells $56,825.00 in Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/american-states-water-company-awr-insider-sells-56825-00-in-stock/1140597.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 421,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American States Water Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water Company during the second quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American States Water Company by 361.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water Company during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

American States Water Company Company Profile

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as various subsidiaries of ASUS. The Company’s segments include water, electric and contracted services. Within the segments, AWR has two principal business units, water and electric service utility operations, conducted through GSWC, and contracted services conducted through ASUS and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.