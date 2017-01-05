American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Railcar Industries were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARII. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,273,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 91.0% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) traded down 2.09% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,748 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $880.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.44. American Railcar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs, manufactures and sells railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

