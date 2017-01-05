American International Group Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Orbital ATK were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orbital ATK by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,295,000 after buying an additional 379,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orbital ATK by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,797,000 after buying an additional 160,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Orbital ATK by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,345,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,794,000 after buying an additional 138,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Orbital ATK by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,665,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Orbital ATK by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,742,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE:OA) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.06. 285,858 shares of the company traded hands. Orbital ATK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Orbital ATK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Orbital ATK in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

