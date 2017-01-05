American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter worth $105,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 3,222.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 98.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 138.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 433.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. 9,534,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm earned $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America Corporation set a $59.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.28.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in petroleum product refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the east of the Mississippi. The Company’s segments include Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. Its Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its approximately seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products.

