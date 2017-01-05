American International Group Inc. Has $8,690,000 Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Equity Residential by 476.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Lebenthal Holdings LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Holdings LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded up 1.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.15. 1,693,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $81.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.10 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 167.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.5038 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $8,690,000 Position in Equity Residential (EQR)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/american-international-group-inc-has-8690000-position-in-equity-residential-eqr/1141316.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $188,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 110,542 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $6,947,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and management of apartment properties in various markets of the United States. The Company’s segments include Boston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Washington DC, Non-core – South Florida, Non-core – Denver, and Non-core – other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.